Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Sweep Midwest League Weekly Awards with Wins by Dickinson and Torres

Published on July 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have swept the Midwest League's weekly awards heading into the four-day All-Star Break. Daniel Dickinson has been named the Player of the Week and Wande Torres has won the Pitcher of the Week.

Torres, a free agent signing out of the Dominican Republic in 2022, was magnificent against the Beloit Sky Carp on July 9 at home. He allowed one hit, hit a batter, walked none, and struck out eight over seven innings to earn the win. That performance was the most recent in a line of stellar outings for the left-hander.

In his last four appearances, Torres is 4-0 while allowing two earned runs, walking one, and striking out 29 over 25-2/3 innings.

Dickinson, the sixth-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers out of LSU in 2025, was outstanding at the plate against the Sky Carp during the six-game series. He was 9-for-20 (.450) with seven walks, three homers, seven stolen bases, ten runs, and nine RBI. Dickinson had an OPS of 1.593 as he helped the Rattlers stay in first place in the second-half Western Division standings by a game over Beloit heading into the four-day break.

Dickinson's recent surge began at the start of the second half. He is hitting .400 with five homers, fifteen RBI, eighteen RBI, and seventeen stolen bases in eighteen games played this half.

Five Rattlers have won Midwest League Weekly Awards this season. Braylon Payne, Andrew Fischer, and Josiah Ragsdale won the Player of the Week award before Dickinson this year. Torres is the first Rattler to win the Pitcher of the Week award in 2026.

Wisconsin will return to Neuroscience Group Field on Friday, July 17 to start a four-game series with the Quad Cities River Bandits. Details on promotions coming up for the fans and how to purchase tickets for the series against Beloit are available.







Midwest League Stories from July 13, 2026

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