Mitrovich Transferred from Fort Myers

Published on July 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Justin Mitrovich has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from single-A Fort Myers and is active immediately. Mitrovich will wear #32. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with nine on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids returns from the All-Star break to begin a weekend series at Veterans Memorial Stadium against Beloit Friday at 6:35.







Midwest League Stories from July 17, 2026

Mitrovich Transferred from Fort Myers - Cedar Rapids Kernels

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