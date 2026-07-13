Quad Cities Tops Peoria to Clinch Series Win

Published on July 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits (41-42, 11-9) closed out a series victory against the Peoria Chiefs (40-46, 8-12) with an 8-6 win on Sunday afternoon at Modern Woodmen.

The Chiefs opened the scoring in the top of the second inning on an RBI-double from Cameron Nickens, but Quad Cities took a 3-1 the lead in the bottom half. After Nolan Sailors tied the game with a bases-loaded walk against Peoria starter Jacob Odle, Erick Torres scored on a wild pitch and Asbel Gonzalez extended his hit streak to 12 games with an RBI-single.

Peoria responded in the third inning against River Bandits' starter David Shields, as Jalin Flores sent an RBI-double to center field before Josh Kross tied the game 3-3 with an RBI-single.

The River Bandits regained the lead, 4-3 in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice-fly from Torres that plated Luke Pelzer from third.

Shields' start for Quad Cities ended after 3.0 innings with the left-hander dealing four strikeouts and conceding three runs on four hits and two walks. Tyson Guerrero came to his relief to start the fourth inning.

The Triple-A rehabber threw back-to-back perfect innings as a part of his perfect 2.0-inning appearance which included four strikeouts. Aiden Jimenez relieved the southpaw to start the sixth inning.

Torres helped the Bandits extend their lead in the fifth with the second of his game's three hits, an RBI-single off Peoria right-hander Christian Worley.

The Chiefs swung back in the sixth inning and cut the Bandits' lead to 5-4 on a Tyriq Kemp throwing error.

The next half inning, Gonzalez sent Diego Guzman home with an RBI-single to right field, extending the River Bandits' lead to 6-4.

Quad Cities scored for the third consecutive frame in the seventh. Guzman earned an RBI on a groundout, which allowed Kemp to score from third. Then, Nolan Sailors sent an RBI-single to right field to score Torres and strengthen the Bandits' lead to 8-4.

Jimenez's 3.0-inning performance ended after the eighth inning with the right-hander totaling three strikeouts while allowing only one unearned run on two hits and a walk.

Yimi Presinal entered the game at the start of the ninth inning to close out the win for Quad Cities, but Peoria did not go quietly, as RBI hits from Ian Petrutz and Jalin Flores made it an 8-6 Bandits' lead.

After Flores's hit, Presinal struck out the final two batters he faced to end the ballgame and seal his club's ninth win out of 12 games during Quad Cities' two-week homestand.

Guerrero (1-0) earned the win out of the River Bandits' bullpen, while Freeberger (3-2) was tagged with the loss for Peoria after allowing two runs in 2.0 frames of relief.

Following the four-day Major League All-Star Break, Quad Cities returns to action Friday, July 17 to begin a four-game weekend series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers as part of a 10-game road trip.







Midwest League Stories from July 12, 2026

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