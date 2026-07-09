17-Hit Effort Fuels Quad Cities' Sixth-Straight Victory

Published on July 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits (39-40, 9-7) tied their season high with 17 hits in a 10-4 win over the Peoria Chiefs (38-44, 6-10) Wednesday, extending their win streak to season-best six games.

Quad Cities got on the board first with an Erick Torres RBI-single in the second inning, which saw Derlin Figueroa score from third. Shortly after, Angel Acosta split the right side of the infield with a two-RBI single to right, driving in both Torres and Jose Cerice for a 3-0 River Bandits' lead.

Quad Cities' starter and Royals' No. 1 (MLB Pipeline) prospect Kendry Chourio put forth a strong fourth start of the season, as the 18-year-old pitched perfect innings in the first and third innings and recorded four strikeouts on the night.

With Chourio expected to pitch during the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game in Philadelphia on Sunday, July 12, the starter's scoreless appearance concluded following the third, having allowed only two hits.

Peoria broke into the run column in the fourth inning against right-hander Nick Conte, as Jack Gurevitch ripped an RBI-double off the center-field wall to plate Jalin Flores score from first. Later in the inning, Gurevitch scored as well on a double play off the bat of Sammy Hernandez, and the Chiefs' deficit was trimmed, 3-2.

The visitors continued their momentum into the fifth, starting with an RBI-double from Ian Petrutz, and followed by a sac-fly from Gurevitch, which allowed Cameron Nickens to plate the go-ahead run for Peoria, 4-3.

The River Bandits didn't trail for long, as Blake Mitchell blasted a solo shot, his 15th home run of the year, over left-center field to knot the score 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth.

Left-hander Tyson Guerrero relieved Conte to start the sixth inning after his 2.0-inning outing, which saw three strikeouts and four earned runs on four hits and two walks allowed.

Guerrero's outing, the third of his Triple-A rehabilitation assignment, lasted one inning in which he worked around one hit and one walk. Max Martin came to his relief to start the seventh inning.

After hitting his second triple of the season, Acosta was brought home for the lead-taking run in the seventh inning thanks to an RBI-single from Asbel Gonzalez. Later in the inning, Ramon Ramirez sent a sacrifice-fly into right field as Gonzalez comfortably made his way home from third to extend the River Bandits' lead, 6-4.

Max Martin extended his scoreless inning streak to a team-best 11.2 innings over his 2.0-frame performance and faced the minimum with help from a strikeout.

Cerice blasted a solo-shot over the left-field wall, the first home run in his High-A career, in the eighth inning. Later, Acosta recorded his third hit of the game, an RBI-single into right field, plating Torres and an 8-4 River Bandits lead.

Quad Cities' bats weren't done yet, however. Ramirez blasted a two-RBI double off the left-field wall which allowed Acosta and Gonzalez to score to up the Bandits' lead to 10-4.

Right-hander L.P. Langevin stepped onto the mound for the ninth inning and dealt three-straight strikeouts to secure his club's win.

The River Bandits' third consecutive game with double-digit hits was led both by Figueroa and Acosta, who each tallied three, while Acosta and Ramirez stacked up three RBI apiece.

Quad Cities returns to Modern Woodmen Park tomorrow for game three of its six-game series with the Peoria Chiefs and sends Blake Wolters (0-7, 11.46) to the mound opposite Peoria's Ty Van Dyke (3-2, 4.30). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from July 8, 2026

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