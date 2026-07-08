Late Cedar Rapids Home Run Hands Cubs 3-2 Loss

Published on July 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The South Bend Cubs (46-33) lost by a 3-2 score to the Cedar Rapids Kernels (34-46) on Wednesday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Whereas the Cubs won Tuesday's game with two late runs in the 10th inning, Cedar Rapids used a two-run, eighth-inning home run from right fielder Yasser Mercedes to steal Wednesday's contest.

Both starting pitchers delivered 4.0 innings of 1-run work, as right-handers Nazer Mulé and Riley Quick square off on the mound. Mulé allowed the opening run to Cedar Rapids in a 25-pitch first inning, as Mercedes led off with an infield single, setting up a situation with runners at first and second with one out. Mulé got the inning-ending double play ball he needed from third baseman Ryan Sprock, but shortstop Christian Olivo fumbled the pickup, recording no outs and allowing a run to score. Olivo would play a fantastic shortstop the rest of the way, helping the Cubs limit the Kernels to one run in the game's first seven innings.

On the other side, Quick, the No. 10 Twins prospect, conceded the tying run in the top of the third. He plunked Olivo with the first pitch of the inning, affording the top of South Bend's order a chance to do damage. After getting to two outs, the Cubs brought Olivo home on a double from third baseman Matt Halbach, who hooked a breaking pitch inside the left-field line. The 1-1 score would hold as both clubs turned to their bullpens halfway through the game.

Right-hander Ivran Romero, who went on to finish the game and earn the win with 5.0 strong innings, took over for Quick in the top of the fifth. South Bend would grab its first lead of the game against him an inning later, as right fielder Miguel Useche led off with a single to help set up a bases-loaded jam with one out. Olivo did his job as the recipient of that opportunity, lifting a go-ahead sacrifice fly to left. South Bend left-hander Jackson Brockett made that lead hold up as the first Cub reliever to pitch, retiring nine in a row during his 3.0 scoreless innings.

As the bottom of the eighth arrived, the Cubs pulled the plug on Brockett, bringing right-hander Eli Jerzembeck on to protect a 2-1 advantage. Jerzembeck, who had most recently allowed five runs in his eighth inning last Thursday in Beloit, once again couldn't post a zero in Cedar Rapids. A four-pitch walk to nine-hole hitter Andy Lugo brought up Mercedes, who tattooed a go-ahead, two-run home run to left field.

Mercedes' 12th long ball of the season stood up as the game-winner, as Romero set down the Cubs in order in the top of the ninth.

With the series even at one win apiece, the Cubs will face the Kernels again at 7:35 PM ET on Thursday, July 9. Right-hander Kevin Valdez is scheduled to pitch for South Bend against Cedar Rapids righty Kolten Smith.







Midwest League Stories from July 8, 2026

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