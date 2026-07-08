TinCaps Game Information: July 8 at West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers Affiliate)

Published on July 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (34-48, 7-9) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (33-47, 9-7)

Wednesday, July 8 | LMCU Ballpark | 6:35 PM | Game 83 of 132

RHP Winyer Chourio (1-1, 7.2 IP, 5.87 ERA) vs. LHP Ben Jacobs (1-1, 36.0 IP, 6.25 ERA)

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260 TO THE SHOW: Former TinCap and current Miami Marlins outfielder Jakob Marsee walked it off for the fish on Tuesday in their 6-5 win over Seattle. Marsee spent time with Fort Wayne in 2023, helping the Caps to a second-half Eastern Division title. The now 25-year-old played in 113 games as a TinCap and logged 400 at-bats, slashing .273/.413/.425 with a .838 OPS. Marsee made his Major League debut with Miami last season on August 1 against the New York Yankees, where he recorded a double for his first big league knock.

WINYER WHIRLING: Right-hander Winyer Chourio will make his third High-A start on Wednesday night. The 22-year-old made his High-A debut on June 24 at Classic Auto Group Park against Lake County and dazzled. Chourio picked up the win, gave up one run on five hits, and saw his fastball reach up to 98 MPH while striking out four. The 89 pitches were the most he has thrown in a game in his professional career since signing with the Padres as an international free agent on May 13, 2024. Chourio fired back-to-back starts to end his time with Single-A Lake Elsinore in the Cal League and has punched out 6 or more batters in half of his appearances this season. Chourio struck out a career-high 10 batters on May 12 against Rancho Cucamonga.

IT'S BEEN A WHILE: The TinCaps and Whitecaps square off for the first time this season at LMCU Ballpark this week. Fort Wayne sees West Michigan just 12 times this season, the least of any opponent in the East Division. The TinCaps concluded their 2025 season in Comstock Park after playing the Whitecaps in two different series at Parkview Field in May and August. West Michigan comes to the Summit City for the lone series between the two teams in Fort Wayne this season, the week of August 4-9.

ABOUT LAST WEEK: Fort Wayne is coming off a series at home against the Great Lakes Loons, who they play 18 games against in the second half in 2026. The TinCaps won on Friday and Saturday night, with July 4 being an evening fans in Fort Wayne will not forget for a long time. The marathon game lasted 4 hours and 48 minutes and took 14 innings to come to a close while celebrating America's 250th birthday as Kasen Wells delivered a walk-off bases-loaded single.

THE HITT OF THE TOWN: Fort Wayne left-hander Jamie Hitt spun his fourth quality start of the season in his final appearance with the team on Sunday before his promotion to Double-A San Antonio. The southpaw allowed two runs on three hits in six innings of work and punched out six while not walking a batter. Hitt has four of the seven quality starts for Fort Wayne this season and has tossed one in each of his last two outings at Parkview Field. The lefty made seven starts at home in his TinCap tenure and posted a 2.25 ERA across 36.0 innings. Hitt took home Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors following his home start on April 25 against Wisconsin, being the first Fort Wayne arm to receive the award in 2026. He struck out 8 of the 16 batters that he faced and did not allow a run in 5 IP against Wisconsin.

AN ALL-TIME CLASSIC: Fort Wayne and Great Lakes needed 14 innings and 4 hours and 48 minutes to determine a winner in the longest game for the TinCaps by innings since July 30, 2016. The evening featured 25 runs on 32 hits with 30 runners left on base. Each team used six pitchers, with Great Lakes totaling 217 pitches and Fort Wayne logging 274. Five home runs were hit between both teams, and the pitching staffs combined to walk 14 batters while punching out 26.

IN THE HISTORY BOOKS: Saturday's game, by game time, is the third-longest game in Parkview Field and TinCaps-era (2009-present) history at 4:48. It is the first since the 'Caps record of 5:45 on April 16, 2014, vs Burlington, in an 18-inning 7-5 loss at home. The only other 5-hour game came on Aug. 21, 2013, in a 16-inning 7-6 win vs. South Bend. By innings, it is the longest game since July 30, 2016 (15 Innings vs. Lansing, 4-3 W), and tied for the 6th-longest game in the TinCaps-era.







Midwest League Stories from July 8, 2026

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