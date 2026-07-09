Fort Wayne Falls Again in Battle of the 'Caps

Published on July 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped their third-straight game and eighth of their last 10 in a 14-1 loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate) at LMCU Ballpark.

Left fielder Jack Costello scored Fort Wayne's (34-49, 7-10) lone run on his 10th home run of the season in the fourth inning and 20th home run in a TinCaps uniform. Costello is now one of 11 players in franchise history to hit 20 or more home runs. He is tied for 10th with Hudson Potts in franchise history, who hit 20 home runs all in the 2017 season.

Costello's home run was Fort Wayne's final hit as West Michigan (34-47, 10-7) pitching retired 17 of the final 19 batters of the game, only allowing a walk and an error. Whitecaps starter Ben Jacobs (No. 15 Tigers prospect) struck out a career-high eight batters, allowing one run on three hits across five innings, earning his second High-A win.

West Michigan struck first with a five-run third frame capped off by a three-run home run by left fielder Stephen Hrustich. The scoring began with an RBI double by Bryce Rainer (No. 40 MLB prospect/No. 2 Tigers prospect). Rainer had a career day, going 5-for-5 with 6 RBI, a career-high in both categories, with a career-high two RBI doubles as well as a two-run home run in the fourth inning.

First baseman Clayton Campbell added his sixth home run of the season as part of a four-run fifth inning before the Whitecaps added three more in the seventh.

It is the eighth time this season West Michigan has scored 10-plus runs and the 19th time Fort Wayne has allowed 10-plus runs in a game.

Next Game: Thursday, July 9 @ West Michigan (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Carson Montgomery (No. 30 Padres prospect)

- Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Lucas Elissalt (No. 16 Tigers prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from July 8, 2026

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