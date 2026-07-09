Big 5th Inning Lifts Loons to 8-5 Win over Dragons

Published on July 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Midland, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons scored five runs in the fifth inning to erase a 4-1 deficit and defeat the Dayton Dragons 8-5 on Wednesday night. The Dayton loss gave them a season-high four-game losing streak.

The Dragons connected on two home runs in the game to give them 105 on the year. Marcus Smith hit a two-run homer and Jacob Friend added a solo shot.

Recap: Great Lakes took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a solo home run by Eduardo Quintero. The Dragons immediately evened the score in the second when John Michael Faile delivered a hard single to center field with one out to bring in Tyson Lewis from second base to make it 1-1.

Dragons starting pitcher Reynardo Cruz left the game with the trainer with one out in the third inning with what appeared to be a shoulder issue. Cruz was replaced by Jacob Edwards with the bases loaded, and Edwards got an inning-ending double play ball from the first batter he faced to keep the score tied at 1-1.

The Dragons broke the tie in the top of the fifth with a two-out rally. Julio Carreras singled to left field to get the Dragons started, and Marcus Smith followed with a two-run opposite field home run to left field to make it 3-1. The homer was Smith's third with the Dragons in only eight games. After Smith's home run, Jacob Friend lined a single to center, stole second, and scored on Tyson Lewis' single to left field to make it 4-1.

But Great Lakes collected six hits and scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-4 lead. All the damage came against Edwards, who had allowed only six earned runs all season in 42.1 innings entering the game. The Loons added two more against Edwards in the sixth. Edwards, who had not given up more than two runs in any of his previous 14 outings, was charged with seven runs (six earned) as his earned run average on the season ballooned from 1.28 to 2.35.

The Dragons trailed 8-4 when Friend connected on a solo home run in the seventh, his sixth home run with the Dragons and 15th of the year overall (he hit nine with Single-A Daytona). Friend's home run got the Dragons to within three runs at 8-5, but they did not have a hit over the remainder of the night.

The Dragons finished the game with seven hits. Friend and Smith each had two hits including a home run. Lewis and Faile each had an RBI single.

Up Next: The Dragons (7-9, 46-36) battle the Loons (12-4, 48-32) again on Thursday night in Midland, Michigan in the third game of a six-game series. Kyle McCoy (3-1, 2.52) will start for the Dragons against Sterling Patick (1-5, 5.28) of Great Lakes.

The next Dragons home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, July 21 when the Dragons host the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from July 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.