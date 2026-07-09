Late Game Woes Strike Chiefs Again in Loss to Bandits

Published on July 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







Davenport, IA - After the game was tied through six and a half innings, Quad Cities finished the contest by scoring seven unanswered runs against the Chiefs' bullpen and took a 10-4 victory on Wednesday night at Modern Woodman Park.

The Chiefs, now 6-10 in the second half, have dropped seven of their last nine games.

Peoria led 4-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth before the River Bandits stirred trouble against Peoria's relief corps.

Quad Cities opened the scoring, pushing in three runs in the second inning on three hits and an error. Chiefs starter Nate Dohm bounced back to tie his season-high with five strikeouts in three innings.

Royals No. 1 prospect Kendry Chourio kept Peoria scoreless through three frames, but exited for the fourth in anticipation of an appearance in the All-Star Futures Game this weekend.

The Chiefs pounced on the River Bandits bullpen, scoring four runs in two innings against Nick Conte.

In the fourth, Jack Gurevitch pounded an RBI double off the wall in center to drive in Jalin Flores. The Chiefs got within one on a bases-loaded, run scoring double play.

In the fifth, Ian Petrutz knotted the game at three with an RBI double. Gurevitch gave the Chiefs the 4-3 lead with a sacrifice fly to left field.

The advantage was short lived, as Blake Mitchell hit his second home run of the week in the bottom of the fifth - a solo shot to tie the game at four.

The Chiefs threatened with two baserunners in the sixth and a leadoff double by Petrutz in the seventh but were unable to score again.

The Bandits pushed in two runs in the seventh inning and then four more in the eighth, including a home run by Jose Cerice and a two-RBI double by Ramon Ramirez, breaking the game open with a 10-4 lead.

The series continues Thursday night at 6:30 with Ty Van Dyke on the mound for Peoria. Chiefs fans can tune into the hometown audio broadcast online at PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 8, 2026

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