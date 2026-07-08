Mercedes Leads Kernels Past Cubs 3-2
Published on July 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Trailing by a run in the bottom of the eighth, Yasser Mercedes blasted a go-ahead two-run home run to propel the Kernels to a 3-2 win over South Bend Wednesday afternoon.
For the second straight game to begin the series, Cedar Rapids struck first. Yasser Mercedes singled to begin the bottom of the first inning. After he stole second, a groundout moved him to third before he scored on an error to lift the Kernels ahead 1-0.
The Cubs pulled even in the top of the third. A hit-by-pitch and a walk put two on for Matt Halbach, who tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI double.
That was the only run allowed by Kernels starter Riley Quick. Quick went four strong innings, allowing just the one run on one hit with five strikeouts.
In the top of the sixth, the Cubs grabbed the lead. Miguel Useche singled to begin the inning, and after a walk and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases, a Christian Olivo sacrifice fly put South Bend on top 2-1.
But that was the last run allowed by Cedar Rapids pitching. After Quick, Ivran Romero came out of the Kernels bullpen and went the rest of the way, surrendering one run on just two hits across five innings in relief with five strikeouts en route to his third win of the season.
It stayed 2-1 until the bottom of the eighth. With one out, Andy Lugo worked a walk in front of Mercedes, who connected on the game-winning swing, a two-run home run to left to put the Kernels in front 3-2, the score that would be the final.
The win improves Cedar Rapids to 34-46 on the season and to 3-13 in the second half. The series with South Bend continues Thursday at 6:35 with Kolten Smith making his Midwest League debut opposite Kevin Valdez.
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