Rattlers Sweep Brewers Minor League Player and Pitcher Awards for Second Straight Month

Published on July 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced Josiah Ragsdale and Josh Knoth as their Player of the Month and Pitcher of the Month for June. Knoth pitched all month for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers while Ragsdale was promoted to Biloxi on June 30.

Ragsdale, the #30 prospect in the Milwaukee system according to MLB Pipeline, is the Minor League Player of the Month for the Brewers. He was 28-for-67 (.418) with twelve walks, four homers, nine doubles, fourteen RBI, and 25 runs scored with seven stolen bases in seventeen games played in June. Ragsdale finished his time in Wisconsin by winning the Midwest League Player of the Week award on June 29 and on a 32-game on-base streak during which he compiled a 1.088 OP and scored 37 runs. The Brewers selected Ragsdale in the seventh round of the 2025 draft out of Boston College.

Knoth, Milwaukee's #22 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, missed the 2025 season with an injury. He began his 2026 season rehabbing in the Arizona Complex League before joining Wisconsin on May 21. Knoth was 2-0 in five starts during June. He allowed nine runs, walked five, and struck out 20 over 21-2/3 innings pitched during June. The Timber Rattlers went 4-1 in his five starts last month.

Andrew Fischer and Braylon Owens were named the Brewers Player and Pitcher of the Month for May when they were Timber Rattlers. Both have since been promoted to the Biloxi Shuckers, Milwaukee's Double-A affiliate in the Southern League.

The Timber Rattlers continue their series with the Beloit Sky Carp this week at Neuroscience Group Field through Sunday, July 12. Details for the promotions during the homestand and how to purchase tickets are available.







Midwest League Stories from July 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.