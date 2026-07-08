Whitecaps Launch Florida Vacation Giveaway as Part of Michigan Snowbirds Night

Published on July 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The West Michigan Whitecaps, in partnership with Visit Central Florida, are giving fans the chance to trade cloudy and cold West Michigan winter for blue skies and sunshine with the launch of the Michigan Snowbirds Florida Vacation Giveaway presented by Visit Central Florida, highlighted by an unforgettable vacation package for four.

One lucky winner will receive a vacation package for four that includes:

Four round-trip flight vouchers from Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) to Lakeland, Florida, courtesy of Avelo Airlines

A two-night stay at LEGOLAND® Florida Resort

Four tickets to Bok Tower Gardens

A $250 Visa Gift Card to help cover the cost of a rental car

An exclusive Michigan Snowbirds Swag Pack

And more!

Fans can enter the giveaway now by visiting WhitecapsBaseball.com. The contest is part of the Whitecaps' all new Michigan Snowbirds Night, flocking to LMCU Ballpark on Saturday, August 1.

"We're excited to introduce the very first Michigan Snowbirds Night at LMCU Ballpark," said Ben Love, Director of Marketing for the West Michigan Whitecaps. "This promotion is all about celebrating the Michiganders who love spending the winter months in the warm weather and the beautiful baseball season back in Michigan. And thanks to our incredible partners at Visit Central Florida, we're able to make that dream a reality for one lucky fan with an unforgettable Florida vacation. We can't wait to kick off what we hope becomes a tradition for years to come."

The grand prize vacation package showcases some of Central Florida's top attractions, from the family-friendly adventures of LEGOLAND® Florida Resort to the scenic beauty of Bok Tower Gardens, along with convenient nonstop service to Lakeland on Avelo Airlines.

Fans are encouraged to enter early and secure their tickets for Michigan Snowbirds Night before the promotion takes flight.

The Michigan Snowbird is a fascinating and widely recognized figure across the Great Lakes State. Instantly identifiable by their seasonal style - white nose slathered in zinc oxide, knee-high socks paired with sandals, and a relaxed demeanor that says "I've earned this" - the Snowbird represents the Michigander who heads south when winter arrives and returns home when the sun is shining and baseball is back in full swing. The evening will feature tropical-themed entertainment, vacation-inspired ballpark fun, and plenty of opportunities for fans to embrace their inner snowbird.

For official rules, contest details, and to enter the Florida Vacation Giveaway, visit WhitecapsBaseball.com. Tickets for Michigan Snowbirds Night on August 1 are on sale now at WhitecapsBaseball.com, by calling 616-784-4131, or by visiting the Whitecaps Box Office at LMCU Ballpark.







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