Oswaldo Linares and Justin DeCriscio Power TinCaps to Series Finale Win

Published on July 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate) 9-1 on Sunday despite being no-hit through the first 4 Ã¢..." innings at LMCU Ballpark.

Fort Wayne (36-51, 9-12) got on the board in the fifth inning with a three-run homer off the bat of catcher Oswaldo Linares, after not having a hit entering that frame. Linares finished the afternoon going 3-for-4 at the dish with an RBI single added on in the eighth inning. It's the first three-hit game of the season and second in High-A, with the other coming on May 9 last season at Four Winds Field against South Bend.

Shortstop Justin DeCriscio blasted his eighth homer of the season, a three-run shot in the seventh frame. DeCriscio drove in five runs, a career high, in his third consecutive multi-hit showing to conclude this series. The 23-year-old has a hit in his last nine games and has reached base safely in 19 of his last 21 contests.

Right-hander Maikel Miralles picked up his first win in 2026 out of the bullpen. Miralles gave up one run on one hit in five innings in his third relief appearance of the season.

West Michigan (36-49, 12-9) got five innings from starter Rayner Castillo, and he retired the first 13 batters that he faced. The righty struck out three and didn't walk anyone while giving up three runs on five hits.

Next Game: Friday, July 17 @ Lansing (7:05 p.m.) - TinCaps Probable Starter: TBD

- Lugnuts Probable Starter: TBD

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from July 12, 2026

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