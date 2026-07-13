Loons Belt 3 Home Runs, Top Dragons 6-1 on Sunday

Published on July 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Midland, Mich. - Logan Wagner hit two home runs to lead the Great Lakes Loons to a 6-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday afternoon. Sunday's contest was the final game before the four-day all-star break that begins on Monday. The Loons won five of six games in the weeklong series.

Recap: The Dragons got off to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Jacob Friend walked and scored from first on a two-out double to right field by Mason Neville.

But Great Lakes tied the game with one run in the bottom the second, and they took the lead with three runs in the third, keyed by a two-out, two-run home run by Logan Wagner to make it 4-1. Wagner hit his second home run of the game and 12th of the season in the sixth inning to make it 5-1. In the seventh, Chuck Davalan connected on his 12th homer of the year and third of the series to extend the Loons lead to 6-1 and close out the scoring.

The Dragons finished the day with six hits. Neville was 2 for 4 with a double, single, the team's only RBI.

Starting pitcher Ovis Portes suffered the loss to fall to 1-6 on the year. He worked four innings, allowing four runs on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Up Next: The Dragons (8-12, 47-39) and the other 11 Midwest League teams will not play over the next four days in accordance with the major league all-star break. The Dragons will return to action on Friday, July 17 in Eastlake, Ohio against the Lake County Captains at 7:00 pm.

The next Dragons home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, July 21 when the Dragons host the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from July 12, 2026

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