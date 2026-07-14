2026 Dragons 5K Presented by Orthopedic Associates Hits the Pavement this Saturday, July 18 at 8AM

Published on July 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The annual Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates is taking place this Saturday, July 18 at 8:00 am at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Due to high registration numbers for this year's race, early race bag and bib pickup will begin on Thursday July 16 from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm and will continue Friday, July 17 from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm at Day Air Ballpark located in front of the Dragons Box Office. The Dragons strongly encourage early bag pickup in 2026, but anyone not able to make early race bag pickup can pick up their bag and race bib as early as at 7:00 am before the race at 8:00 am on Saturday, July 18.

Fans can still sign up online at daytondragons.com/Dragons5Ksignup or during pre-race bag pickup. You can also sign up on the day of the race starting at 7:00 am.

The race will begin at 8:00 am and participants may choose to run or walk the course. Baby strollers are also welcome. The course will move through downtown Dayton to the halfway point and water station at Island Metro Park then return to ballpark.

Following the race, Heater, Gem, Blaze and the Green Team will be joined by representatives from Orthopedic Associates, WDTN, Air Force Marathon, Runners Plus, Speakeasy Yoga, and more! Fun activities including inflatables, two Dragons 5K photobooths (on the plaza and the course) including a free commemorative print, Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck, and KONA Ice. Fruit and water will be distributed to participants just inside the main gate on the concourse. Participants will be able to view their finishing times on the videoboard.

Once race results are finalized, winners will be posted on the Dragons 5K race page and will be contacted via email with information on how to claim their prizes. The top overall finishers will receive a specially engraved baseball bat and be honored during an award presentation at 8:45 am the day of the race. Awards will also be given to the top three participants in each age group. Top three overall groups will receive great prizes, and the grand prize is a luxury suite to a Dragons game in 2026, and the top three High School Teams will also receive the "Race for the Plate" award!

All race participants (including virtual) will receive four (4) lawn tickets to a Dragons game, Dragons 5K shirt, Dragons hat, and finisher's medal. The registration fee for adults is $40 and $20 for youth 17 and under. For the virtual race option, there is an additional charge of $10 for swag bag shipping or they can pick-up the week following the 5K at the Dragons Box Office. Information regarding the redemption of the tickets included with registration will be sent out on Monday, July 20.

For any Dragons 5K related questions, please visit daytondragons.com/dragons5k or contact Jake Arthur, jake.arthur@daytondragons.com.

The 2026 Dragons 5K is being presented by Orthopedic Associates. As the regional leader in comprehensive orthopedic care, Orthopedic Associate's passion is helping Dayton's families get back to doing what they love. Orthopedic Associates is proud to be the trusted orthopedic provider serving your Dayton Dragons for more than a decade. Learn more at www.oadoctors.com.







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2026 Dragons 5K Presented by Orthopedic Associates Hits the Pavement this Saturday, July 18 at 8AM - Dayton Dragons

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