Dragons Postponed on Friday Night at Lake County

Published on July 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Eastlake, Ohio - The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and Lake County Captains in Eastlake, Ohio has been postponed on Friday due to air quality conditions. The game will be rescheduled in Eastlake on a date to be announced at a later time.

Up Next: The Dragons (8-12, 47-39) are scheduled to return to action for a single-game on Saturday, July 18 in Eastlake against the Captains (12-8, 49-35) at 7:00 pm.

The next Dragons home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, July 21 when the Dragons host the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from July 17, 2026

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