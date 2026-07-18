Lugnuts/TinCaps Postponed Due to Air Quality Concerns

Published on July 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Tonight's scheduled game between the Lansing Lugnuts (6-15, 35-50) and the Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-12, 36-51) has been postponed due to air quality concerns.

The game will be made up as part of a 6:05 p.m. doubleheader on September 2 when the two teams play each other during the last week of the season.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game will receive a credit in their MLB account that can be redeemed for a ticket to any remaining regular season home game.

Lansing and Fort Wayne are scheduled to play two more games this weekend. Gates for Saturday's game open at 5:30 p.m., and first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. as JacksonÃ¢"â¡ Field™ celebrates the Lugnuts' 30th Anniversary. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Carlos Beltran Throwback Jersey Replica. Sunday's game is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. with gates opening at 12:00 noon for a Capital City Market Kids Day.

For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from July 17, 2026

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