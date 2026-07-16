Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2026

Published on July 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame is proud to announce its Class of 2026: Terry Collins, Bob Sullivan, Bob Welch and Connie Wisniewski.

The four-member class will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at Jackson® Field™ on Friday, August 7, prior to the Lansing Lugnuts' 7:05 p.m. with the Lake County Captains. The plaques, located above the left field wall, will be unveiled at approximately 6:20 p.m. following a special pregame program.

Founded in 2015, the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame's mission is to honor the state's baseball heroes of yesterday, celebrate the national pastime today, and inspire the baseball fans and ballplayers of tomorrow.

Terry Collins was a three-sport star at Midland High School before focusing on baseball at Eastern Michigan University, leading Eastern in stolen bases each season from 1968-71. In 1970, Collins helped propel EMU through a thrilling run to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Championship and earned the honor of Outstanding Defensive Player of the Tournament. Following his playing career, Collins managed 13 years in the Major Leagues: the Houston Astros from 1994-96, Anaheim Angels from 1997-99, and New York Mets from 2011-17, winning the 2015 National League pennant.

A titan of West Michigan baseball, Bob Sullivan founded the Grand Rapids Sullivan's baseball team in 1953 and established Little League baseball in Grand Rapids. The Sullivan's captured the National Baseball Congress World Title in 1960, 1970, 1983 and 1984. 249 Sullivan's players went pro, with 76 reaching the Majors. Sullivan coached such luminaries as Jim Kaat, Willie Horton, Mickey Stanley, Phil Regan and Kirk Gibson. He additionally signed over 200 players to pro contracts in his capacity as a Detroit Tigers scout and served as an advisor to Tigers GM Jim Campbell.

Bob Welch starred at Hazel Park High School en route to leading Eastern Michigan University to fifth place in the 1975 College World Series and second place in the 1976 CWS. During that 1976 season, Welch went 10-3 with a 1.82 ERA, no-hit Central Michigan University and tossed a perfect game against the University of Detroit. Drafted 20th overall in 1977 by the L.A. Dodgers, Welch won 211 games and made two All-Star Teams in 17 MLB seasons. His finest moment came in 1990, winning 27 games for the Oakland Athletics to earn the American League Cy Young Award.

Connie Wisniewski was nicknamed the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League's "Iron Woman" after pitching - and winning - both games of a doubleheader. The Grand Rapids Chicks' ace set the AAGPBL record for innings pitched in a season (391) and career winning percentage (107-48, .690). In 1945, Wisniewski notched 32 wins with a 0.81 ERA and was named Player of the Year. In 1946, she tossed 40 complete games and made the first of four All-Star Teams. After the AAGPBL switched to overhand pitching, Wisniewski led the 1948 AAGPBL in home runs and total bases.

The four-member class was selected from a ballot formed via nominations from throughout Michigan, and voted upon by a committee comprising Joe Block, Gary Gillette, Fred Heumann, Mario Impemba, Bill Killian, Geoff Kimmerly, Rich Maloney, Tim Staudt and Mark Uyl.

For more information on the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame, visit michiganbaseballhall.org or call (517) 485-4500.







Midwest League Stories from July 16, 2026

Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2026 - Lansing Lugnuts

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