Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:00 PM at Lake County)

Published on July 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, July 17, 2026 l Game #87 (21)

Classic Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 7:00 pm

TV: MLB.TV, MLB+, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (8-12, 47-39) at Lake County Captains (12-8, 49-35)

LH Kyle McCoy (3-2, 4.46) vs. RH Will McCausland (1-2, 6.46)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the first game of a three-game series. Season Series: Dayton 6, Lake County 6 (all previous games in Dayton).

Dragons First Half Summary: Record: 39-27, East Division champs. By winning 8 of their last 9 games in the half including 2 elimination games on the final night, the Dragons overtook Great Lakes and Lake County to win the division by 1 game. The Dragons outscored their opponents 90-26 in those nine games. The Dragons previously won First Half division titles in 2001 and '07. The Dragons First Half winning percentage of .591 tied for second best in franchise history (44-26, .629 in 2007; 39-27, .591 in 2022).

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons have hit 13 HR in 12 G (1.08 HR/G) since the promotions of four key hitters on June 30. While this is below their pre-June 30 home run pace (1.30 HR/G), the post-June 30 pace is still near the pace of the club record set in 2022 (1.19 HR/G).

The Dragons have hit 109 HR in 86 G, on pace to finish the year with 166 (club record: 152 in 2022). In 17 of the Dragons first 25 seasons (2000-2025), they did not reach 109 home runs for the year.

The Dragons have scored 504 runs, on pace to finish the year with 767 (club record is 730 in 2000). The Dragons did not reach 504 runs in 2025 until August 31, finishing the year with 542.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Julio Carreras in his first 11 G with the Dragons is 13 for 45 (.289) with 4 2B and 6 RBI. He began this season in independent ball (Lake Country, Amer. As).

Tyson Lewis (Reds #4 prospect re: MLB Pipeline) in his first 10 G with the Dragons is batting .295 (13 for 44) with 2 HR.

Peyton Stovall in his last 31 G (since May 30) is batting .330 with 7 HR, 7 2B, 3 3B, and 27 RBI with an OPS of 1.074 (4th in MWL in OPS since May 30).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Saturday, July 14 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (2-1, 5.49) at Lake County RH Jervis Alfaro (1-2, 7.27)

Sunday, July 15 (1:00 pm): Dayton RH Ty Floyd (0-2, 4.76) at Lake County LH Jackson Humphries (1-4, 4.75)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from July 17, 2026

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