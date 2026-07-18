Cubs Drop 9-3 Series Opener to Chiefs on Major Two-Out Rally

Published on July 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (49-35) lost in their return from the All-Star break on Friday night at Four Winds Field, dropping a 9-3 result to the Peoria Chiefs (41-46). The Chiefs used a monstrous two-out rally in the fourth inning to swing the game, scoring six runs in rapid fashion.

Left-hander Ethan Flanagan made the start for the Cubs, allowing a run in each of the game's first two innings. Catcher Josh Kross rocketed a triple off the top of the left-center wall in the first, coming around to score on a wild pitch. Left fielder Ian Petrutz then hooked a solo home run down the right-field line in the second, extending Peoria's lead to 2-0. Flanagan would go on to strike out five in 3.1 innings, allowing just those two runs.

On the other side, right-hander and No. 11 Cardinals prospect Yhoiker Fajardo brought his good stuff, save for one small stretch. Fajardo struck out a season-high 10 in 5.0 innings, earning the win. The Cubs got after him briefly in the third inning, scoring three times to take a 3-2 lead. Catcher Justin Stransky started the run with a one-out double, second baseman Christian Olivo followed with a single, and center fielder Kane Kepley notched a sacrifice fly to put South Bend on the board. The Cubs tied and took the lead with their next two batters, as first baseman Josiah Hartshorn and left fielder Jose Escobar each knocked an RBI single into center field.

The entire game swung on the top of the fourth inning, when the Cubs used three different pitchers and allowed six runs, all with two outs. Flanagan and righty reliever Luis Rujano started the inning with back-to-back strikeouts, but nine consecutive Chiefs reached base against Rujano and right-hander Grayson Moore after that. Petrutz tied the game back up with a soft double, second baseman Anyelo Encarnacion delivered the lead with a two-run single, and designated hitter Tai Peete and first baseman Jack Gurevitch provided additional scoring with singles. Five of the six runs were charged to Rujano, who left the Cubs with a hill to climb for the second half of the game.

Neither team scored again until the eighth inning, as right-hander Mason McGwire settled things down for South Bend by retiring eight consecutive hitters. Third baseman Michael Dattalo led off with a double in the eighth, crossing the plate on a single from center fielder Cameron Nickens. Peoria's bullpen held off the Cubs after Fajardo's departure, using four different relievers to string together 4.0 hitless and scoreless innings.

The Cubs and Chiefs will continue their three-game series at 7:05 PM on Saturday, July 18. Right-hander Alfredo Romero is scheduled to start for South Bend against Peoria righty Jack Martinez.







Midwest League Stories from July 17, 2026

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