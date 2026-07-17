Tonight's Loons Game Postponed
Published on July 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - Due to unsafe air quality levels, the health and safety of players, fans, and staff, and other events impacted in our region, tonight's game between the Great Lakes Loons and West Michigan Whitecaps has been postponed.
Tomorrow Saturday, July 18th will now feature two seven-inning games, beginning at 5:35 p.m. and gates opening at 5:00 p.m.
The Fireworks Loontacular show, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance, will happen after gam two. The meet & greet as part of Marvel Night presented by MyMichigan Health will move forward at the originally scheduled time.
Individually purchased tickets for July 17 may be exchanged for any remaining 2026 regular season game, based on availability. Please contact the Loons ticket office by phone or in-person to complete your exchange. Group leaders will be contacted by their Loons representative to reschedule their outing.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Midwest League Stories from July 17, 2026
- TinCaps and Lugnuts Postponed on Friday Night - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Postponed on Friday Night at Lake County - Dayton Dragons
- 'Caps and Loons Postponed - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Tonight's Loons Game Postponed - Great Lakes Loons
- TinCaps Game Information: July 17 at Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:00 PM at Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- Teagan's Home Run for Life - South Bend Cubs
- Mitrovich Transferred from Fort Myers - Cedar Rapids Kernels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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