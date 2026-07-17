Teagan's Home Run for Life

Published on July 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Teagan is a happy, loving child whose bright spirit carried her through an unexpected and difficult journey. Just before her 6th birthday, her family noticed something wasn't right. After weeks of weight loss and a doctor's visit that revealed a hard tummy, tests confirmed their worst fear: Teagan had Wilms Tumor, a type of childhood kidney cancer.

"I cried like a baby," her mom shared. "You see kids on TV having cancer and pray your child never does. Then you find out your child does, and your heart just breaks."

Teagan's treatment journey began at Riley Children's Hospital, where she underwent a biopsy, surgery, and her first rounds of radiation and chemotherapy. Her surgery, scheduled for five hours, stretched into nine. "It was the longest day of my life," her mom said. Over the next several months, Teagan endured six days of radiation and 28 rounds of chemotherapy.

Once it was clear that Teagan required a lower dose of chemotherapy, her care was transferred closer to home at Beacon Children's Hospital. There, Dr. Snyder and the pediatric oncology team became trusted partners in Teagan's healing journey. "The doctors and nurses at Beacon are so loving and caring," her mom said. "They worked closely with Riley, so the doctors here knew everything going on with Teagan's case. It made us feel safe."

Despite weekly access procedures, the challenges of chemotherapy, and losing her hair, Teagan showed remarkable courage. "She handled chemo like a boss," her mom said proudly. "She didn't care that she was bald-she stood proudly!"

Today, Teagan is thriving. She is back in school full-time, enjoying the simple joy of being a kid again. Her family is especially proud of how bravely she faced every step, rarely complaining except when she was feeling very sick.

In the coming weeks, Teagan will take part in Home Run for Life - a moment her family is eagerly anticipating. Stepping onto the field and rounding the bases will be more than just a special experience; it will be a celebration of her strength, resilience, and everything she has overcome. For her family, it's a powerful reminder of how far she has come.

Looking back, Teagan's mom says the moments that stand out are not just the long hospital stays or the weekly treatments, but the way her daughter never let cancer steal her joy. "She was brave the whole time. She inspires me."

Because of the generosity of donors, Beacon Children's Hospital was able to provide expert care close to home, wrapped in compassion and continuity. Teagan's story is a reminder that with the right support, kids can face even the hardest journeys with strength and courage-and still come out smiling.

Thank you to Business Furnishings for sponsoring this week's Home Run for Life game. Every dollar raised during the game will be matched by Business Furnishings and will benefit Beacon Children's Hospital. To make a donation, please click here.

Beacon Children's Hospital is Michiana's only community-owned, not-for-profit hospital designed just for kids!

Home Run for Life 2026 Dates (click each date to purchase tickets).

Saturday, July 25 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, August 7 - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, August 22 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, September 4 - 7:05 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.