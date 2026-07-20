Promo Preview: World Series MVP and Fireworks Highlight Busy Series to End July

Published on July 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - After taking two of three games from the Peoria Chiefs (High-A, Cardinals) last weekend, the South Bend Cubs continue their 9-game homestand this week as they welcome the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High-A, Brewers) to Four Winds Field July 21-26. Featured this week is World Series Champion Ben Zobrist, coming to South Bend on Saturday, July 25! Limited tickets remain for two special meet and greets.

SPECIALTY FOOD ITEMS

Located in the left-field corner next to the new Event Building, Franx Hot Dog Cart prepares a new opponent dog each week. This week, it's the debut of the Bacon Rattler Popper Dog, a jumbo hot dog containing crumbled bacon, jalapeños cream cheese, grilled jalapeños, and cheddar cheese.

The homestand opponent cocktail will also be available at all concourse bars throughout the ballpark. The Wisconsin series brings on the Rattler on the Rocks, a mixture of tequila, pineapple juice, jalapeños, triple sec, and lime juice underneath a rim with tajin.

Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your dog to the ballpark to enjoy the game, and adults 21+ can enjoy half off White Claw Seltzers. Dog owners must fill out a waiver prior to entry. QR codes are available at the gates.

Titan Tuesday: Fans who wear IU or IUSB clothing or show their Crimson Card at the box office receive a discount on their ticket. Tickets must be purchased at the box office. Presented By Indiana University South Bend.

Gates open at 11:00 AM.

CareSource Camp Day: A special weekday afternoon baseball game as we welcome area summer camps to Four Winds Field. Presented by CareSource.

Silver Sluggers Day: Fans who are 60 years old and above can purchase tickets at 50% off to every Wednesday home game. Plus, earn rewards for games attended. Presented By Sterling Health Care.

Wine Wednesday: Fans 21 and older can enjoy half-priced glasses of wine or wine slushies. Does not include sangria.

Thursday, July 23 (7:05 PM)

Gates open at 6:00 PM.

Notre Dame Inspired Jersey Auction: The South Bend Cubs will wear their Notre Dame Inspired Jerseys on Thursday night in celebration of the University of Notre Dame Faculty & Staff Appreciation Day. Proceeds from this auction will benefit the South Bend Cubs Foundation for Youth Baseball & Softball. Auction ends July 23 at 10:00 PM ET. Click here to bid now.

Postgame Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a special weekday fireworks show! Presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $3 fountain sodas (24 oz.) and domestic draft beer (16 oz.) all game long. Presented By Bud Light, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear.

Gates open at 5:30 PM.

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game. Presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93.

Gates open at 5:30 PM.

Chicago Cubs legend Ben Zobrist makes a special visit to Four Winds Field as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series! The only way to meet the World Series MVP is to purchase one of two special ticket packages. Click here for more details.

Los Cabritos Maldichos Day: Continuing the celebration of Latin culture, the South Bend Cubs will become Los Cabritos Maldichos for select games this season. Join us for a special pregame performance featuring the Tierra Viva Folkloric Dance Group, Latin music, popular Latin food items, and more.

Gates open at 12:30 PM.

Christmas in July: We're decking the halls (concourse) and celebrating the holidays a few months early. Meet Santa and try some of our favorite holiday dishes at the concession stands. Fans can bid on game-worn Christmas-themed jerseys with proceeds benefiting the Salvation Army. Presented by The Salvation Army Kroc Center.

Christmas Ornament Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs Christmas ornament. Presented by Salvation Army KROC Center.

Sunday Funday: Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players, and play catch on the field before the game. Presented by ABC-57 and B100. Player autographs are scheduled for 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM, and catch on the field (weather pending) is scheduled for 12:45 PM to 1:10 PM.







Midwest League Stories from July 20, 2026

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