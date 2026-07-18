Game 1 of Captains-Dragons Series Postponed Due to Air Quality Conditions

Published on July 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - Due to air quality conditions, tonight's game (July 17) versus the Dayton Dragons has been postponed. The makeup date will be announced at a later time.

Tonight's postgame fireworks have been rescheduled for Saturday, August 15.

Fans holding tickets for tonight's game will be eligible to exchange their tickets for any remaining 2026 regular season home game. Please contact our box office at (440) 975-8085 and provide the name of the ticket holder to select a new date.

Thank you for your understanding. We appreciate your patience, and look forward to seeing you back at Classic Auto Group Park soon.

First pitch for tomorrow night's game between Lake County and Dayton is scheduled for Saturday, July 17 at 7 p.m. The Captains will host Peanuts Night presented by Akron Children's Hospital, where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Christmas in July Snoopy Bobblehead and Lake County will wear Peanuts-themed jerseys.

The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







Midwest League Stories from July 17, 2026

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