Game 1 of Captains-Dragons Series Postponed Due to Air Quality Conditions
Published on July 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lake County Captains News Release
EASTLAKE, Ohio - Due to air quality conditions, tonight's game (July 17) versus the Dayton Dragons has been postponed. The makeup date will be announced at a later time.
Tonight's postgame fireworks have been rescheduled for Saturday, August 15.
Fans holding tickets for tonight's game will be eligible to exchange their tickets for any remaining 2026 regular season home game. Please contact our box office at (440) 975-8085 and provide the name of the ticket holder to select a new date.
Thank you for your understanding. We appreciate your patience, and look forward to seeing you back at Classic Auto Group Park soon.
First pitch for tomorrow night's game between Lake County and Dayton is scheduled for Saturday, July 17 at 7 p.m. The Captains will host Peanuts Night presented by Akron Children's Hospital, where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Christmas in July Snoopy Bobblehead and Lake County will wear Peanuts-themed jerseys.
The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.
Midwest League Stories from July 17, 2026
- Fajardo Strikes out 10, Chiefs Race Past South Bend - Peoria Chiefs
- Cubs Drop 9-3 Series Opener to Chiefs on Major Two-Out Rally - South Bend Cubs
- Lugnuts/TinCaps Postponed Due to Air Quality Concerns - Lansing Lugnuts
- Game 1 of Captains-Dragons Series Postponed Due to Air Quality Conditions - Lake County Captains
- TinCaps and Lugnuts Postponed on Friday Night - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Postponed on Friday Night at Lake County - Dayton Dragons
- 'Caps and Loons Postponed - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Tonight's Loons Game Postponed - Great Lakes Loons
- TinCaps Game Information: July 17 at Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:00 PM at Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- Teagan's Home Run for Life - South Bend Cubs
- Mitrovich Transferred from Fort Myers - Cedar Rapids Kernels
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