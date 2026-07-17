TinCaps and Lugnuts Postponed on Friday Night

Published on July 17, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Due to insufficient air quality, Friday night's scheduled series opener between the Fort Wayne TinCaps (36-51, 9-12) and Lansing Lugnuts (35-50, 6-15) at Jackson Field has been postponed.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday, Sept. 2 at Jackson Field in Lansing, Mich. The first of two seven-inning games will start at 6:05 p.m. with an approximately 40-minute delay between games.

The TinCaps return home to Parkview Field Tuesday, July 21, taking on the Guardians-affiliated Lake County Captains. Stop by the ballpark for Peppa Pig™ Night with premium ticket packages including a pregame meet and greet with Peppa.

Tickets start at $9 and can be purchased through TinCaps.com /Tickets, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.







Midwest League Stories from July 17, 2026

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