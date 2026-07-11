Naylor and Pineda Homer Again in 6-4 Loss

Published on July 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - Myles Naylor and Pedro Pineda homered for the second straight night and Naylor added an RBI triple, but the Lake County Captains (11-7, 48-34) overcame the Lansing Lugnuts (4-15, 33-50), 6-4, on Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park.

Trailing 5-0 entering the fourth inning, Naylor - whose brother, Bo, has his name in Lake County's Ring of Honor on the upper deck façade for all to see - cranked his fourth High-A home run off the tarped bleachers in left.

It was the only run that Lansing managed against Lake County starter Jackson Humphries, who struck out 10 in five innings of two-hit ball.

With Humphries out of the game in the sixth, Pineda demolished a slider from reliever Josh Harlow for a two-run homer to left-center, pulling the Nuts within 5-3.

Lake County added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on a run-scoring Tzu-Chen Sha wild pitch.

That served to balance out another big swing from Naylor, who tripled off the right field wall against Melkis Hernández in the eighth to drive in Daniel Bucciero.

Carlos Pacheco drew a walk in the ninth to bring the tying run to the plate, but Izaak Martinez struck out the side to end the game.

Lake County has won four straight in the series and nine of ten against Lansing overall.

20-year-old Steven Echavarria looks to get things turned around for the Nuts on Saturday at 7 p.m., the penultimate game of the six-game set.

The Lugnuts next return to JacksonÃ¢"â¡ Field™ from July 17-19 for a three-game series against the Fort Wayne Tin Caps. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from July 10, 2026

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