Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM at Great Lakes)

Published on July 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, July 10, 2026 l Game #84 (18)

Dow Diamond l Midland, Mich. l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB.TV, MLB+, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (7-10, 46-37) at Great Lakes Loons (13-4, 49-32)

RH J.P. Ortiz (4-1, 4.98) vs. RH Brooks Auger (1-1, 2.57)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the fourth game of a six-game series. Season Series: Great Lakes 8, Dayton 7 (at Midland: Great Lakes 6, Dayton 3).

Dragons First Half Summary: Record: 39-27, East Division champs. By winning 8 of their last 9 games in the half including 2 elimination games on the final night, the Dragons overtook Great Lakes and Lake County to win the division by 1 game. The Dragons outscored their opponents 90-26 in those nine games. The Dragons previously won First Half division titles in 2001 and '07. The Dragons First Half winning percentage of .591 tied for second best in franchise history (44-26, .629 in 2007; 39-27, .591 in 2022).

Last Game: Thursday: Great Lakes 15, Dayton 7. The Loons hit five home runs including two by Emil Morales and a grand slam by Eduardo Quintero. The Dragons led 4-2 going to the bottom of the second but Great Lakes scored 11 unanswered runs over the next four innings. Marcus Smith had a three-run home run in the seventh for the Dragons, his fourth homer in nine games with the team.

Current Series: Great Lakes 3, Dayton 0. The Loons have outscored the Dragons 27-14. Dayton is batting .210 as a team (.286 with runners in scoring position) with three home runs, four stolen bases, a 9.75 team ERA, with three errors.

Last Series: Dayton 3, Lansing 3. Both teams scored 33 runs in the series. Dayton hit .271 as a team (.295 with runners in scoring position) with 7 HR, 0 SB, a 3.88 team ERA and 7 errors.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons have lost five straight games for the first time in 2026.

The Dragons have hit 10 HR in 9 G (1.11 HR/G) since the promotions of four key hitters on June 30. While this is below their pre-June 30 home run pace (1.30 HR/G), it is still near the pace of the club record set in 2022 (1.19 HR/G).

The Dragons are 33-23 (.589) since May 5. They lead the MWL in home runs during that time period (92 in 56 games).

The Dragons have hit 106 HR in 83 G, on pace to finish the year with 167 (club record: 152 in 2022).

The Dragons have scored 494 runs, on pace to finish the year with 779 (club record is 730 in 2000).

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Julio Carreras in his first 9 G with the Dragons is 11 for 37 (.297) with 4 2B and 6 RBI. He began this season in independent ball (Lake Country, Amer. As).

Tyson Lewis (Reds #4 prospect re: MLB Pipeline) is off to a good start with Dayton. In his first 8 G (joined team on 6/30), he is batting .323 (10 for 31).

Marcus Smith in his first 9 G with the Dragons is 10 for 30 (.333) with 4 HR. He began this season in independent ball (Kansas City; American Association).

Peyton Stovall in his last 28 G is batting .316 with 6 HR, 7 2B, 3 3B, and 23 RBI with an OPS of 1.048.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Saturday, July 11 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Ty Floyd (0-2, 6.23) at Great Lakes RH Tyler Gough (1-0, 0.00)

Sunday, July 12 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Ovis Portes (1-5, 9.23) at Great Lakes RH Isaac Ayon (0-2, 4.33)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







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