Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM at Great Lakes)

Published on July 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, July 11, 2026 l Game #85 (19)

Dow Diamond l Midland, Mich. l 7:05 pm

TV: MLB.TV, MLB+, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (8-10, 47-37) at Great Lakes Loons (13-5, 49-33)

RH Ty Floyd (0-2, 6.23) vs. RH Tyler Gough (1-0, 0.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the fifth game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 8, Great Lakes 8 (at Midland: Great Lakes 6, Dayton 4).

Dragons First Half Summary: Record: 39-27, East Division champs. By winning 8 of their last 9 games in the half including 2 elimination games on the final night, the Dragons overtook Great Lakes and Lake County to win the division by 1 game. The Dragons outscored their opponents 90-26 in those nine games. The Dragons previously won First Half division titles in 2001 and '07. The Dragons First Half winning percentage of .591 tied for second best in franchise history (44-26, .629 in 2007; 39-27, .591 in 2022).

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 7, Great Lakes 5. Peyton Stovall went 4 for 4 including a home run while driving in four runs as the Dragons snapped a season-long five-game losing streak. Mason Neville added a home run, double, and two walks. Dragons reliever Trent Hodgdon closed with two perfect innings.

Current Series: Great Lakes 3, Dayton 1. The Loons have outscored the Dragons 32-21. Dayton is batting .224 as a team (.235 with runners in scoring position) with five home runs, four stolen bases, an 8.45 team ERA, with three errors.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons have hit 12 HR in 10 G (1.20 HR/G) since the promotions of four key hitters on June 30. While this is below their pre-June 30 home run pace (1.30 HR/G), the post-June 30 pace is still above the pace of the club record set in 2022 (1.19 HR/G).

The Dragons have hit 108 HR in 84 G, on pace to finish the year with 168 (club record: 152 in 2022). In 17 of the Dragons first 25 seasons (2000-2025), they did not reach 108 home runs for the year.

The Dragons are 34-23 (.596) since May 5. They lead the MWL in home runs during that time period (94 in 57 games).

The Dragons have scored 501 runs, on pace to finish the year with 781 (club record is 730 in 2000). The Dragons did not reach 501 runs in 2025 until August 31, finishing the year with 542.

Dragons Hottest Hitters:

Julio Carreras in his first 10 G with the Dragons is 13 for 41 (.317) with 4 2B and 6 RBI. He began this season in independent ball (Lake Country, Amer. As).

Marcus Smith in his first 10 G with the Dragons is 10 for 35 (.286), 4 HR, 10 RBI. However, Smith tied a club record on Friday night with five strikeouts.

Peyton Stovall in his last 29 G (since May 30) is batting .343 with 7 HR, 7 2B, 3 3B, and 27 RBI with an OPS of 1.115 (3 rd in MWL in OPS since May 30).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Sunday, July 12 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Ovis Portes (1-5, 9.23) at Great Lakes RH Isaac Ayon (0-2, 4.33)

All-Star Break: July 13-16. Next game: July 17 at Lake County

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from July 11, 2026

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