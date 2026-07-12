Dattalo's Late Heroics Lift Chiefs After Six-Run Rally

Published on July 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







Davenport, IA - Trailing by six early, Michael Dattalo's go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the ninth lifted the Chiefs to a 9-8 comeback win over the River Bandits on Saturday night at Modern Woodman Park.

Peoria's second straight win marked its largest comeback victory of the season after trailing by six runs through two innings.

Chiefs starter Leonel Sequera struggled early, allowing three runs in each of the first two innings.

Ramon Ramirez delivered a pair of two-run doubles in the first two innings, while Derlin Figueroa and Luke Pelzer added RBI singles to put Quad Cities ahead 6-0.

Peoria got a run back in the third thanks to Luis Pino's RBI single.

Josh Kross blasted a leadoff home run for the second straight day, cutting the Chiefs' deficit to 6-2 in the fourth.

Sequera allowed six runs on seven hits over four innings, walking two and striking out four.

The Chiefs erased the deficit in the sixth on Sammy Hernandez's RBI double, Christian Martin's two-run double and Pino's RBI single to tie the game at 6-6.

Asbel Gonzalez put the River Bandits back in front with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth, making it 7-6.

Quad Cities added an insurance run in the eighth on Erick Torres' RBI single off Nolan Sparks, who eventually earned the win, extending its lead to 8-6.

River Bandits reliever L.P. Langevin surrendered a leadoff base hit to Pino and walked Jalin Flores to begin the ninth.

With two runners on and no outs, Michael Dattalo launched an opposite-field three-run go-ahead home run to right-center field, giving the Chiefs their first lead of the night, 9-8.

Despite issuing a one-out walk in the bottom of the ninth, Rubén Menes retired the final two batters to earn his first High-A save.

With the victory, the Chiefs improve to 8-11 in the second half. Peoria has a chance to split the series with Quad Cities on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. before next week's All-Star break.

Fans can listen to the hometown call on PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 11, 2026

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