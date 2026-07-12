Whitecaps Topple TinCaps, 4-2

Published on July 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - T he West Michigan Whitecaps took advantage of a huge boost from the bottom of their lineup and quality starting pitching in a 4-2 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps in front of 7,181 fans Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Whitecaps infielder Juan Hernandez enjoyed his best performance of the season, going 3-for-4 with two RBI singles out of the lineups No. 8 spot as the Whitecaps scored three unanswered runs across the sixth and seventh innings to secure the come-from-behind win. Meanwhile, 'Caps starting pitcher Charlie Christensen tossed 4.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts as the 'Caps held Fort Wayne to just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position in a victory that guarantees a series win for West Michigan, with a chance to win five of six by taking down the TinCaps in Sunday's series finale.

The Whitecaps grabbed the lead in the second inning as Hernandez delivered an RBI single, but that's all they could push across against Fort Wayne starting pitcher Bryan Balzer, who worked out of two bases-loaded jams and recorded a pair of strikeouts in the fifth, keeping the deficit at 1-0. The TinCaps moved in front in the sixth as an RBI single from shortstop Justin DeCrisio preceded a wild pitch that allowed Kasen Wells to cross the plate, giving Fort Wayne a 2-1 lead. West Michigan was quick to respond, scoring three runs across the sixth and seventh innings, highlighted by an RBI single and a sacrifice fly from infielder Clayton Campbell to reclaim a 4-2 advantage. The back end of the Whitecaps bullpen put the finishing touches on the win, as relievers Eliseo Mota and Logan Berrier combined for 2.0 scoreless innings with one strikeout to secure the 4-2 victory and the series win.

The Whitecaps improve to 12-8 in the second half and 36-48 overall, while the TinCaps fall to 8-12 in the second half and 35-51 overall. Whitecaps reliever Juanmi Vasquez (2-1) earned his second win despite allowing two runs over 1.1 innings, while closer Logan Berrier recorded his second save by holding Fort Wayne scoreless in the ninth. TinCaps reliever Nick Falter (0-2) suffered his second loss after allowing three runs in two innings. Christensen has impressed over his last two starts, allowing just one run through 8.2 innings while recording 10 strikeouts against just three walks.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps look to take five out of six games from the Fort Wayne TinCaps at LMCU Ballpark on Sunday afternoon at 2:00pm. Broadcast coverage with

Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1: 45 pm on 'The Ticket West Michigan' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 11, 2026

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