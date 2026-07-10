Whitecaps Coast Past TinCaps, 8-5

Published on July 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps used an early offensive explosion to earn their third straight win, defeating the Fort Wayne TinCaps 8-5 in front of 6,180 fans Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan scored seven runs across the first three frames, highlighted by two home runs-a second-inning two-run shot from outfielder Jackson Strong and a solo blast from infielder Cristian Santana that followed in the sixth-while finishing 3-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the victory.

Hurtado drove in the game's first run with an RBI groundout in the first inning before the 'Caps plated six runs across the second and third innings, highlighted by Strong's two-run homer, to take a commanding 7-0 lead. Meanwhile, Whitecaps starting pitcher Lucas Elissalt tossed four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts before Fort Wayne broke through in the fifth, scoring on an RBI double from outfielder Ryan Wideman to trim West Michigan's lead to 7-1. The 'Caps added their final run in the sixth on Santana's solo homer, extending the advantage to 8-1. Fort Wayne collected four runs across the eighth and ninth innings, highlighted by an RBI triple from infielder Rosman Verdugo, but it was too little, too late as outfielder Kavares Tears grounded out to end the contest and secure the Whitecaps' 8-5 victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 11-7 in the second half and 35-47 overall, while the TinCaps fall to 7-11 in the second half and 34-50 overall. 'Caps reliever Thomas Bruss (3-3) earned his third win of the season, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings with one strikeout. Fort Wayne starter Carson Montgomery (2-4) suffered his fourth loss after allowing seven runs over four innings. Whitecaps pitchers have impressed through the first three games of the series, allowing just six runs over 27 innings (2.00 ERA), as the 'Caps currently boast a Top-4 team ERA in the Midwest League, sitting at 4.73.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps go for the series win from LMCU Ballpark when they play the Friday night contest within this six-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at 6:35pm. Carlos Marcano gets the start on the mound for West Michigan against the TinCaps Abraham Parra. Broadcast coverage with Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20pm on 'The Ticket West Michigan' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 9, 2026

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