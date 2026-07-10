Cubs Bullpen Dominates in 9-1 Win over Kernels

Published on July 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The South Bend bullpen faced 15 batters to get 15 outs Thursday night, propelling the Cubs to a 9-1 win over Cedar Rapids.

For the first time in the series, South Bend scored first. In the top of the third, Logan Poteet singled, and after a pair of walks loaded the bases, he scored on a wild pitch to put the Cubs in front 1-0. After a hit-by-pitch reloaded the bases, Jose Escobar's sacrifice fly doubled the lead to 2-0.

The Kernels responded in the bottom of the third. Jose Salas walked to begin the inning, and after he stole second, he scored on a Graham Brown single to cut the deficit to 2-1.

But that would be the end of the Cedar Rapids offense on the night. South Bend starter Kevin Valdez allowed just one run across four innings, and behind him, the Cubs bullpen faced 15 batters to get the final 15 outs of the game to lock down the win.

In the top of the fourth, the Cubs reinforced their lead. Singles by Matt Halbach and Miguel Useche, before an error, loaded the bases with one out. A Michael Hallquist RBI single followed by a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch grew the South Bend advantage to 4-1.

That stayed the score until the top of the ninth. In the inning, the Cubs sent 10 to the plate and scored five times to balloon the lead to 9-1, the score that would be the final.

Cole Peschl and Jesse Bergin were bright spots out of the Kernels bullpen in the defeat. The pair combined to go 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing only three hits with four strikeouts.

The loss drops the Kernels to 34-47 on the season and to 3-14 in the second half. Game four in the series with the Cubs is set for Friday at 6:35. Cesar Lares gets the start opposite Pierce Coppola.







Midwest League Stories from July 9, 2026

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