Double-Digit Runs Haunt Chiefs for Third Straight Game

Published on July 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







Davenport, IA - Behind a series-high 18 runs, the River Bandits scored 10 or more runs for the third straight contest in an 18-8 win over the Chiefs on Thursday night at Modern Woodman Park.

The Chiefs have lost four consecutive games, dropped eight of their last 10 and fallen to 6-11 in the second half.

In the first inning, Jack Gurevitch hit a solo home run to left field to give the Chiefs a 1-0 lead.

The River Bandits answered in the bottom half on a Ramon Ramirez RBI groundout and an RBI double by Derlin Figueroa, making it 2-1.

The Chiefs tied the game in the third on Michael Dattalo's RBI single before Nolan Sailors' RBI triple put Quad Cities back on top, 3-2.

Quad Cities broke it open with a five-run fourth inning, scoring on a double, a single, a wild pitch and a groundout to build an 8-2 lead.

Chiefs starter Ty Van Dyke allowed eight runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out five over three innings. Christian Worley replaced him with nobody out in the fourth and allowed two unearned runs in his 2.1 frames.

Peoria fought back in the fifth on a Gurevitch one-out RBI double and Dattalo's RBI single, cutting the deficit to 8-4.

That was the last frame for Quad Cities starter Blake Wolters, who allowed four runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out five in five innings.

Patrick Galle walked in a run with the bases loaded to begin the sixth before Jose Cerice added another on a forceout, stretching the River Bandits' lead to 10-4.

On a night of few positives, Gurevitch rocketed a homer to right-center field for his second long ball of the game, shortening the deficit to 10-5.

Quad Cities poured on in the seventh with five runs thanks to Nolan Sailors' RBI single, Ramirez's two-run homer and Angel Acosta's two-RBI single, making it 15-5.

The Chiefs weren't done in the eighth inning, plating three runs to cut it to 15-8 after Christian Martin's RBI single and Jalin Flores' two-run double.

The River Bandits scored three more in the bottom of the eighth, highlighted by Blake Mitchell's line drive two-run homer over the left field fence to extend their advantage to 18-8.

The Chiefs search for their first win of the week on Friday at 6:30 p.m. behind No. 9 Cardinals prospect Tanner Franklin. Listen to the hometown call on PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 9, 2026

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