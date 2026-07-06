Chiefs Shut out for First Time this Season, Drop Series

Published on July 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - After shutting out the Timber Rattlers on Saturday, the Chiefs came up empty offensively in a 4-0 loss on Sunday at Dozer Park.

With the loss, Peoria falls to 6-8 in the second half and drops the series 4-2. It also finishes the season set against Wisconsin 10-14.

In the second inning, Daniel Dickinson singled and Tayden Hall walked to put runners on first and second before each stole a base. Chiefs starter Jacob Odle retired the next three batters to leave them stranded.

In the bottom half of the second, Cade McGee led off the frame with a double but was left there after Wisconsin starter Josh Knoth struck out the side.

Knoth tossed only two frames, surrendering one hit while walking none and striking out four.

Odle got out of another jam in the fourth. After walking Marco Dinges and Dickinson, the right-hander struck out the side, all looking.

Odle has struck out six or more in 11 of his 15 appearances this season, including his time with Low-A Palm Beach earlier this year. The San Diego native gave up just two hits and no runs while walking three and striking out seven over 4.1 innings.

A one-out double by Yannic Walther was no problem for Bobby Olsen, who entered after the hit and struck out Luis Peña before inducing a pop-out to Eric Bitonti.

In the sixth, the Chiefs caught a break when Dinges hit a line drive off the center-field wall, tripping on his way to second and getting tagged out by second baseman Anyelo Encarnación for the first out. Dickinson then singled and stole second, but Olsen left him stranded.

Wisconsin scored the game's first run in the seventh.

Peña's sacrifice fly to deep right field off Nolan Sparks scored Tyler Rodriguez after his leadoff single. A leaping grab by José Suárez prevented Luiyin Alastre from scoring from second, leaving him stranded at third after he tagged up on the sacrifice fly.

Wisconsin extended its lead in the eighth inning against Dominic Freeberger when Luis Castillo split the gap in right-center field with an RBI double and Rodriguez blasted a two-run shot to left field, making it 4-0.

The Chiefs can bounce back on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. when a six-game road trip begins against the Quad Cities River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park.

Fans can listen to the hometown call all week long on PeoriaChiefs.com.

Peoria returns home on July 21 when the West Michigan Whitecaps come to town. Tickets for all remaining home games at Dozer Park are available at PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.