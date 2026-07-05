Gough K's Six and Wagner Homers in 5-0 Series Finale Win

Published on July 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Great Lakes Loons (46-32) (10-4) took their second straight road series with a 5-0 shutout win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps (34-47) (7-8) on an 80-degree partly cloudy Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field.

- Tyler Gough has made two five-inning appearances in the Midwest League and has not allowed a run. The right-hander today struck out six over five innings. He started the day retiring the first nine in a row.

- Logan Wagner put the Loons on the board in the sixth. After Jose Izarra earned the second Loons hit of the game, Wagner smashed a two-out 2-2 pitch 410 feet that smacked off The Summit beyond the centerfield fence. Great Lakes had one base runner through the first five innings against TinCaps starter Jamie Hitt.

- Fort Wayne had two baserunning blunders. In the fourth, Ryan Wideman and Justin DeCriscio executed a successful double steal. Kavares Tears flew out to left field and Wideman went home. The runner left before the ball entered the mitt of Jose Meza, a 7-2-5 double play ended the threat. In the fifth, Luke Cantwell was picked off 2-6 second after a futile bunt attempt by Rosman Verdugo.

- Great Lakes tacked on two in the seventh. Facing Maikel Miralles, Jose Meza added his sixth RBI of the week and first triple of the season. Cameron Decker 's RBI single made it 4-0.

- Isaac Ayon secured a nine-out save on Tuesday and this afternoon. The right-hander punched out three and permitted only one base runner.

- Emil Morales'4-6 fielder's choice brought home a run in the eighth. Morales now has a seven-game RBI streak.

Rounding Things Out

The Loons have hit at least one home run in 11 consecutive contests.

Up Next

The Loons return to Dow Diamond and begin a nine-game homestand. On Tuesday July 7th, Great Lakes hosts Dayton. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET. Tuesday is a Two-fer Tuesday, where you can score two-for-one ballpark favorites.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 5, 2026

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