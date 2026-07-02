Former Chief Rodriguez to Represent Cardinals at All-Star Futures Game
Published on July 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
PEORIA, IL - A former Peoria Chief is set to represent the Cardinals organization on the national stage. Catcher Rainiel Rodriguez was named to the National League roster for the 2026 All-Star Futures Game on Wednesday. The 27th annual prospect All-Star game will be played at 1:00 p.m. central time on Sunday, July 12 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, airing nationally on NBC.
Rodriguez was the Chiefs opening day catcher this season and used a hot start to earn a promotion to AA-Springfield at just 19 years old. In 28 games with the Chiefs this season, Rodriguez batted .311 with four home runs and a .949 OPS.
Since his promotion to AA on May 12, Rodriguez has batted .273 with six home runs. The Dominican Republic native is MLB Pipeline's No. 1 Cardinals prospect and the No. 22 prospect in baseball.
Left-handed pitcher Liam Doyle, who was drafted by the Cardinals fifth overall in last year's draft, will pair with Rodriguez to represent St. Louis.
25 players were selected to represent each league.
Rodriguez joins a prestigious list of former Chiefs to represent the Cardinals at the Futures Game, including current big-leaguers Masyn Winn and Jordan Walker (2022), Jack Flaherty (2017) and Carson Kelly (2016).
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Catcher Rainiel Rodriguez with the Peoria Chiefs
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