Wisconsin's Torres Deals as T-Rats Down Chiefs

Published on July 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Wande Torres' 10 strikeouts and a pair of two-run homers in the fifth inning carried the Timber Rattlers to a 9-3 victory over the Chiefs on Friday night at Dozer Park.

With the loss, the Chiefs trail the six-game series 3-1 and drop to 5-7 in the second half of the season.

Peoria allowed two runs in the first inning for the second consecutive game when starter Tanner Franklin gave up a two-run double to Luis Castillo.

In the fifth, Marco Dinges connected on a two-run shot to left field off Franklin after Yannic Walther's leadoff single.

Franklin exited after allowing four runs, three earned, on four hits while walking three and striking out three.

Peoria reliever Gerardo Salas entered the game and soon allowed Wisconsin's second two-run homer of the inning, a blast to right by Castillo, putting the T-Rats ahead 6-0 and giving Castillo four RBIs.

Dinges recorded an RBI single an inning later to extend the Timber Rattlers' lead to 7-0.

Salas surrendered three runs on four hits, walking one and striking out five in his two innings of relief.

The T-Rats made it 9-0 in the seventh on Juan Baez's RBI triple and a fielding error by second baseman Christian Martin that allowed Baez to score on Tyler Richardson's ground ball.

Peoria finally cracked Torres in the bottom half on a pair of ground balls. Anyelo Encarnación grounded into a forceout to score a run before Martin hit an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 9-2.

Torres amazed over seven innings, striking out a career-high 10 while walking one and allowing two runs, one earned, on eight hits.

Jason Savacool and Nolan Sparks combined for two scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth, respectively.

Peoria hit its first home run of the week with a ninth-inning solo shot to dead center by Encarnación, shortening its deficit to 9-3.

The Chiefs finished with 11 hits but managed only three runs, while the Timber Rattlers scored nine runs on 12 hits.

Celebrate America's 250th birthday at Dozer Park on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. for the fifth game of the six-game set between Peoria and Wisconsin.

Fans can enjoy one of the area's best views of the Red, White & Boom! Fireworks over the Illinois River. After the game, fans are invited onto the field to watch the show.

Tickets are available for purchase at PeoriaChiefs.com or at the Dozer Park box office.

Listen to the game on PeoriaChiefs.com or watch on MiLB.TV and the Bally Sports Live app.







Midwest League Stories from July 3, 2026

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