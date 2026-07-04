'Caps Fade Late in 10-3 Defeat

Published on July 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps faltered late with a six-run ninth inning in a 10-3 loss to the Lake County Captains in front of 5,332 fans Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Despite an excellent performance from Whitecaps starting pitcher Jake Miller, who allowed just one run through five innings, the Captains rallied for six runs in the ninth while finishing 4-for-5 with runners in scoring position in the loss.

Both teams exchanged solo home runs, as Whitecaps infielder Cristian Santana hit a solo shot in the third inning before Captains first baseman Anthony Martinez responded with a solo blast to level the game at 1-1. The Captains jumped in front in the sixth as outfielder Aaron Walton blasted a three-run homer over the right-field wall, but the 'Caps were quick to respond, as West Michigan outfielder Patrick Lee delivered a two-run single in the bottom half to cut the deficit to 4-3. Then, Lake County exploded for six runs in the top of the ninth, highlighted by a two-run homer from Captains infielder Garrett Howe, before a pair of RBI singles from Martinez and Welbyn Francisca put the finishing touches on the six-run frame and extended the lead to 10-3. West Michigan couldn't respond in the bottom half, as Captains closer Izaak Martinez tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts to close out the victory and hand the 'Caps a 10-3 loss.

The Whitecaps fall to 8-5 in the second half and 32-45 overall, while the Captains improve to 6-6 in the second half and 43-33 overall. Whitecaps reliever Carlos Marcano (1-2) suffered his second loss after allowing seven runs through 3.1 innings. Meanwhile, Captains starter Michael Kennedy (8-3) earned his eighth win, giving up two runs over 5.1 innings pitched. Offense has been the theme this week, as the Whitecaps and Captains have averaged just over 18 runs per game through the first four contests, combining for 73 total runs.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps celebrate the Fourth of July in the penultimate game of this six-game series against the Lake County Captains, Saturday night from LMCU Ballpark at 7:05pm. Pitchers Charlie Christensen and Jackson Humphries get the starts for the Whitecaps and Captains. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50pm on 'The Ticket West Michigan' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 3, 2026

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