Reds Ke'Bryan Hayes Joins Dragons on MLB Injury Rehab Assignment

Published on July 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons announced today that Cincinnati Reds gold glove third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes has joined the Dragons on a Major League injury rehabilitation assignment. He is expected to start the game at third base for the Dragons tonight and become the 48th Reds player to play for the Dragons on an MLB injury rehab assignment.

Tonight, the Dragons will host the Lansing Lugnuts at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287.

A new Dragons roster is attached.

Hayes was placed on the injured list by the Reds on May 22 (lumbar bulging disc).

Hayes is a two-time National League Gold Glove winner at third base, earning the award with the Reds in 2025 and the Pirates in 2023.

He will become the third Reds player to play for the Dragons on an injury rehabilitation assignment this season, joining catcher Jose Trevino and pitcher Nick Lodolo. He will be the 48 th MLB rehab over the Dragons 26-year history. Past Reds players who have played for the Dragons on MLB rehab assignments have included Jose Rijo, Joey Votto, Brandon Phillips, Aroldis Chapman, and Johnny Cueto among many others.







Midwest League Stories from July 3, 2026

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