Lugo Activated from 7-Day IL

Published on July 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Andy Lugo has been activated from the 7-day IL and is active immediately. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with nine on the injured list and one on MLB rehab.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series at Quad Cities tonight at 6:00.







Midwest League Stories from July 3, 2026

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