Stull Transferred to 60-Day IL
Published on July 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Eston Stull has been transferred from the 7-Day IL to the 60-Day IL with a right elbow injury. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with eight on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series at Veterans Memorial Stadium against South Bend tonight at 6:35.
Midwest League Stories from July 7, 2026
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Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Stull Transferred to 60-Day IL
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