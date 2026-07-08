Prospect Bucciero Arrives from Stockton

Published on July 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster moves in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Pitcher Tzu-Chen Sha is activated from the Temporary Inactive List retroactive to July 6

- Infielder Daniel Bucciero ("boo-CHEER-oh") received from Stockton (Class-A - California League)

- Outfielder Nate Nankil is transferred to Stockton

Bucciero, 21, was selected by the A's in the ninth round of the 2025 draft from Fordham University. In 75 games in Stockton, he batted .309/.409/.481 with 14 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 11 stolen bases. The native of Ridgefield, Conn., batted .619 in the first five games of July, going 13-for-21 with nine runs scored, four doubles, two homers and four walks at Lake Elsinore.

The Lansing Lugnuts (4-11, 33-46) open a six-game series at the Lake County Captains (8-6, 45-33) at 7:00 p.m. tonight at Classic Auto Group Park, next returning home from July 17-19 against Fort Wayne. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 7, 2026

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