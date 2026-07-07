Fort Wayne Kept Off the Board in Series Opener

Published on July 7, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps were shut out for the second straight game and for the eighth time this season in Tuesday afternoon's 3-0 loss against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers affiliate) at LMCU Ballpark.

Fort Wayne (34-48, 7-9) got three innings from right-hander Kannon Kemp (No. 17 Padres prospect) in his High-A debut. Kemp gave up two runs on two hits while punching out a pair after being placed on the 60-Day IL on April 4 to begin the campaign.

Shortstop Justin DeCriscio went 2-for-4 with a pair of base hits for his 14th multi-hit game with the Caps since joining the club back on May 12. DeCriscio has reached base safely in 15 of his last 17 games and is hitting .258 in 45 games in High-A.

West Michigan (33-47, 9-7) did not walk a batter in the series opener and got three clean innings from right-hander Preston Howey as the starter. Left fielder Andrew Sojka drove in the first two Whitecap runs on a pair of swinging bunts in the second and fourth innings that scored Clayton Campbell and Jackson Strong (No. 25 Tigers prospect). Campbell finished a home run shy of the cycle in his third three-hit game of the season and his second in the last week.

Next Game: Wednesday, July 8 @ West Michigan (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Winyer Chorio

- WhiteCaps Probable Starter: LHP Ben Jacobs (No. 15 Tigers prospect)

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Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from July 7, 2026

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