Jamie Hitt Fires Another Quality Start in Series Finale Loss

Published on July 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped Sunday's series finale 5-0 at Parkview Field against the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate).

Fort Wayne (34-47, 7-7) got their seventh quality start of the season from left-hander Jamie Hitt in the loss. The southpaw allowed two runs on three hits in six innings of work and punched out six while not walking a batter. Hitt has four of the seven quality starts for Fort Wayne this season and has tossed one in each of his last two outings at Parkview Field.

Great Lakes (46-32, 10-4) struck first with a two-out, two-run homer from third baseman Logan Wagner in the sixth inning. They added a pair in the seventh on an RBI triple from Jose Meza and a base knock off the bat of Cameron Decker.

Right-hander Tyler Gough got the win for the Loons in his second High-A start. Gough punched out six and gave up two hits in five innings of work in his first High-A victory. The 22-year-old has not allowed a run in 10 innings since joining Great Lakes last week on the road in Lansing.

Next Game: Tuesday, July 7 @ West Michigan (12:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Matthew Watson

- WhiteCaps Probable Starter: TBD

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Midwest League Stories from July 5, 2026

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