Fort Wayne Walks-off Great Lakes in All-Time Classic

Published on July 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - The Fort Wayne TinCaps walked off the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate) 13-12 in 14 innings at Parkview Field on Friday night.

Fort Wayne (34-46, 7-7) ended the contest at 4 hours and 48 minutes when Kasen Wells drove in the 25th and final run of the ball game with a base hit to right field. The Caps and Loons matched each other toe-to-toe in extra innings. The biggest swing of the night for Fort Wayne outside of the Wells game-winner was a pinch-hit two-run homer from Kerrington Cross to tie the game at 11 in the 13th frame.

First baseman Jack Costello got the TinCaps on the board back in the first inning on a solo homer, his second in as many days. Designated hitter Luke Cantwell followed suit an inning later with a two-run blast, his first at Parkview Field.

Right fielder Kavares Tears (No. 26 Padres prospect) launched a game-tying two-run homer of his own in the eighth inning. Tears has left the yard three times this series, having the fourth multi-homer game by a TinCap this season on Wednesday night. Center fielder Ryan Wideman (No. 7 Padres prospect) went 3-for-6 with a walk in his first multi-hit game in High-A.

Great Lakes (45-32, 9-4) had their biggest swing of the night from right fielder Jose Meza in the 13th inning. His two-run blast gave the Loons their final lead of the game and capped off a 5-for-7 night for him at the plate. Meza finished a triple shy of the cycle in the first five-hit game of his professional career.

Catcher Victor Rodrigues collected his second multi-hit game of the series, going 3-for-4. Rodrigues drove in a run on each of his hits before being lifted in the 10th inning for a pinch runner.

Next Game: Sunday, July 5 vs. Great Lakes (1:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jamie Hitt

- Loons Probable Starter: RHP Tyler Gough

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from July 4, 2026

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