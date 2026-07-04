Fort Wayne Snaps Five-Game Losing Streak in Friday Night Win
Published on July 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps snapped their five-game losing streak with authority in Friday night's 8-5 win over the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate).
Fort Wayne (33-46, 6-7) plated three runs in the fourth and seventh innings in their first win of the series. First baseman Jack Costello launched a solo home run in the sixth inning, his eighth round-tripper of the season. Second baseman Justin DeCriscio followed suit an inning later with a solo shot of his own for his seventh homer since joining the Caps on May 12.
Catcher Carlos Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with an RBI base hit in the fourth. Rodriguez now has a pair of three-hit games this season, with Friday being his third multi-hit showing against the Loons in 2026. Center fielder Ryan Wideman (No. 7 Padres prospect) came through with a two-run single with two outs in the fourth frame and stole a pair of bases, adding to his Minor League-leading 49 stolen bags this year. He also later made a diving grab to take away a base hit in the fifth.
Great Lakes (45-31, 9-3) collected their eighth home run of the series on Eduardo Guerrero's solo blast in the sixth inning. Shortstop Emil Morales (MLB No. 48/Dodgers No. 5 prospect) added another extra-base hit in this series with a two-run double in the eighth. Morales has two home runs and a double against Fort Wayne this week after not facing the Caps three months ago at Dow Diamond.
TinCaps starter Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect) struck out five across four innings pitched, allowing two runs in his final frame. Mayfield stranded a pair, as Fort Wayne pitching stranded 11 runners on base and held Great Lakes to 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
Next Game: Saturday, July 4 vs. Great Lakes (6:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Bryan Balzer (No. 28 Padres prospect)
- Loons Probable Starter: RHP Brooks Auger
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