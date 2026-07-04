Kernels and River Bandits Suspended Friday
Published on July 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
DAVENPORT, Iowa - Friday's game, July 3, has been suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning with Quad Cities leading 13-2. The game will continue tomorrow, Saturday, July 4, with play resuming at 4:00. The fifth game of the series will then begin 40 minutes after the resumed game ends. To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2026 season please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and Twitter feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.
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