River Bandits Hold off Kernels 3-1

Published on July 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







DAVENPORT, Iowa - Cedar Rapids had two runners in scoring position in the seventh and ninth innings but could not rally back Wednesday night in a 3-1 loss at Quad Cities.

After a scoreless first inning, Quad Cities opened the scoring in the bottom of the second. Derlin Figueroa doubled to begin the inning, and after he moved to third on a bunt, he scored on a Trevor Werner RBI double to put the River Bandits on top 1-0. The next batter, Angel Acosta, then plated Werner with an RBI single to double the lead to 2-0.

The Kernels got a run back in the top of the fourth. Eduardo Tait walked to open the frame and after a Caden Kendle double, runners were on second and third with one out. The next batter, Danny De Andrade, put Cedar Rapids on the board with a sacrifice fly to right to make it 2-1.

But that was the only run allowed by Quad Cities starter Kendry Chourio. The 18-year-old went six strong innings, allowing a run on three hits with three strikeouts en route to the win.

The River Bandits grabbed a two-run lead again in the fifth. Ramon Ramirez walked, stole second and scored on a Tyriq Kemp RBI double to push the Quad Cities advantage to 3-1.

That was the end of the scoring on the night. Xavier Kolhosser came on out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen and pitched three strong innings in relief, not allowing a run while striking out two.

The Kernels had chances to pull even in both the seventh and ninth innings, putting runners on second and third with two outs, but on both occasions the River Bandits got out of the jam unscathed to preserve the 3-1 lead, the score that would be the final.

The defeat drops the Kernels to 33-42 on the season and to 2-9 in the second half. Game four in Quad Cities is set for Friday at 6:00. Cesar Lares starts for Cedar Rapids against Blake Wolters.







Midwest League Stories from July 2, 2026

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