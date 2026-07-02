Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: July 7-12

Published on July 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers return to Neuroscience Group Feld on Tuesday night to start a six-game series with the Beloit Sky Carp. Baseball isn't the only thing on the menu for the series. We have a night for the ladies, a celebration of Frozen Pizza excellence, a tropical experience, and more planned for our fans.

Purchase tickets for any game during this homestand by using this link.

TUESDAY, JULY 7 at 6:40pm; Girls Night Out presented by Avenue Jewelers; Bang for Your Buck Night presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance: This one's for the ladies! Girls Night Out features a Dine & Unwind ticket package at this link. This package includes a ticket to the game, an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet on the Club Level, two drink vouchers, a silicone wine glass, and an entry into a drawing to participate in that night's Diamond Dig presented by Avenue Jewelers. This is also a Bang for Your Buck Night sponsored by Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance with Nathan's Famous hot dogs, 16-ounce Pepsi products, and 16-ounce domestic beers available for $2.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8 at 12:10pm; Silver Foxes Deal presented by Network Health: Wednesday afternoon baseball means Network Health's Silver Foxes Deal - a box seat ticket, a brat or hot dog, a beverage, and a baseball hat for $28 - is available for fans 55 or older and to active and retired military personnel. Order this special with the promo code "FOX" through the Timber Rattlers website.

THURSDAY, JULY 9 at 6:40pm - Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka; Craft Beer Fest with Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company: Tito's Handmade Vodka presents our Bark in the Park Night for July. The left field grass seating area is set aside for our canine friends on this night. Please make sure your pup's vaccinations are current and enter through the left field gate. Tito's Handmade Vodka will donate $5 per dog to Hope Highway Dog Rescue for every Bark in the Park Game this season - up to $2,500. Craft Beer Fest means our concourse will be filled with local craft breweries providing samples of various beers to whet your appetite. The official Craft Brews & Brats Night provides more sustenance with brats from Salmon's Meat Products, Celsius Mocktails for $3, and craft beers are available to fans of the legal drinking age for $3 from Fox River Brewing Company.

FRIDAY, JULY 10 at 6:40pm; Frozen Pizza Night; Pizza Slice Bobblehead presented by Jack's; Fireworks; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: The return of the Wisconsin Frozen Pizzas! Wisconsin is the Frozen Pizza Capital of the World. It is undisputed and the Timber Rattler have a special night to celebrate this delicacy. There is a ticket package available at this link with a ticket to the game, a Frozen Pizza mesh hat, and a themed cup. If you are one of the first 1,000 fans into the ballpark, you'll receive a Pizza Slice Bobblehead courtesy of Jack's. Plus, the players and coaches will get into the act by wearing the Frozen Pizza jerseys and caps. The jerseys are available in an on-line auction that starts on Tuesday morning at this link. Proceeds from the auction will go to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Make sure that you are ready for the night by shopping in the Frozen Pizza section of the Snake Pit Team Store. There are fireworks ready to go after the game. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks.

SATURDAY, JULY 11 at 6:40pm; Margaritaville Night; Fireworks; Postgame Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: We have a tropical night planned on Margaritaville Night. We even have a special ticket package to celebrate your change in attitude with no change in latitude necessary. The Paradise Package ($40) includes a game ticket, a one-of-a-kind Timber Rattlers Hawaiian shirt, a cheeseburger, and a Whifferita voucher. There is a Saturday night fireworks display after the game. Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under happens after fireworks and is presented by Meijer. Stick around after all of this for a concert by Boat Drinks!

SUNDAY, JULY 12 at 1:10pm; Local Heroes Day with Post-Game Police vs. Fire Softball Game Presented by Capital Credit Union; Brewers Sunday featuring a Baseball Hat Giveaway presented by SCHEELS; Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: All police, fire, and emergency personnel and their families are invited to purchase $5 tickets when they show their ID at our box office window. Stick around for our annual post-game Police vs. Firefighter Softball Game featuring members of local departments presented by Capital Credit Union. Brewers Sunday returns with a Brewers Sunday Hat Giveaway presented by SCHEELS for the first 1,000 fans in the ballpark. Fans can show off their new hat when they are allowed on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm for Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen. Timber Rattlers players and coaches wear their 2026 Brewers Sunday jerseys as part of Brewers Sunday, too. After the game, players will be available for autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards.

Flex packages and suites for the remainder of the 2026 season are available online through the links provided, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







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