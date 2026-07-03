Fort Wayne Falls in Thursday Night Showdown
Published on July 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost Thursday night's contest 6-2 to the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate) at Parkview Field.
Fort Wayne (32-46, 5-7) scored both of their runs in the ninth inning, with the first coming across on an RBI single from Kasen Wells. Shortstop Rosman Verdugo drove in the second and final run on a double, his second of the ballgame. Left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect) went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles in his team-leading 20th multi-hit performance of the campaign.
Great Lakes (45-30, 9-2) hit three home runs for the second time in a game this week. Left fielder Samuel Munoz got the party started with a solo shot in the second frame, his second round-tripper in as many games after hitting a grand slam on Wednesday night.
Right fielder Eduardo Quintero (MLB No. 33/Dodgers No. 3 prospect) launched a two-run homer in the fifth inning for his second long ball of the series and sixth of the campaign. Shortstop Emil Morales (MLB No. 49/Dodgers No. 5 prospect) hit his second homer of the week to put a bow on the Loons scoring with a solo blast in the eighth.
Next Game: Friday, July 3 vs. Great Lakes (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect)
- Loons Probable Starter: LHP Sterling Patick (No. 22 Dodgers prospect)
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Midwest League Stories from July 2, 2026
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